FarmDogs
- The Orignal FarmDog
Topped the way you like it!$6.50
- The Haystack
Tangy kraut, diced onion and spicy beer mustard!$7.50
- The Spreader
Chili, shred cheddar & diced onion$9.00
- The Muck Bucket
Every darn thang we have!$9.50
- The Dilly Special
Kraut, dill relish, jalapeno mustard$8.50
- Dog Bites
Our dog wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning!$8.00
- Farmer Joes
Our take on the Sloppy Joe, simmered in a delicious tangy tomato sauce!$7.50
- Macho Dog
One of our FarmDogs topped with shredded cheddar, salsa and diced jalapeno$8.50
Walking Tacos
- Walk Taco$10.00
Farm Spuds
- Baked Potato$6.00
- Spud Dog$12.50
- Chips$1.75
From the Irons
- Naked Waffle
Liege waffle, dough made fresh daily!$5.00
- Churro Waffle
Coated w/ cinnamon & sugar$6.00
- Bacon Me Crazy
Topped W/ maple cream & bacon$7.00
- BYO Waffle
Top it anyway you like!$5.00
- 1/2 Dozen (6) Waffles$24.00
- 1 Dozen(12) Waffles$45.00
The Udder Bar
- Ice Cream SMALL$5.00
- Ice Cream MEDIUM$7.00
- Ice Cream LARGE$9.00
- Pig Pen$27.00
Drinks
Can Soda
- Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- A&W Root Beer$2.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.00
- Bottle Water$2.00
Premium Soda
- Boylan's Birch Beer$4.00
- Boylan's Ginger Ale$4.00
- Boylan's Shirley Temple$4.00
- Boylan's Natural Root Beer$4.00
- Boylan's Natural Cream Soda$4.00
- Boylan's Orange Soda$4.00
- Boylan's Black Cherry$4.00
- Cola$4.00
Farm Stand Drinks
- Lemonade
Farm crafted, freshly pressed to order lemonade!$5.00
- Iced Tea
Our freshly brewed iced tea, sweetened or unsweetened!$5.00
- Arnold Palmer
Half and half mixture of our lemonade and iced tea$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Coffee and Tea
- Sm. Coffee$2.85
- Med. Coffee$3.15
- Lg. Coffee$3.50
- Med. Cold Brew$4.90
- Lg. Cold Brew$5.05
- Sm. Decaf Coffee$2.85
- Med. Decaf Coffee$3.15
- Lg. Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Sm. Hot Tea$2.50
- Med. Hot Tea$3.00
- Lg. Hot Tea$3.50
1785 FarmDog Location and Hours
(609) 678-0414
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10:30AM