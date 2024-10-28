Welcome to 1785 FarmDog!
1785 FarmDog
Food Menu
FarmFare
The Original FarmDog
Topped the way you like it!$6.50
The Haystack
Tangy kraut, diced onion and spicy beer mustard!$8.00
The Spreader
Chili, shred cheddar & diced onion$9.00
The Muck Bucket
Every darn thang we have!$9.50
The Dilly Special
Kraut, dill relish, jalapeno mustard$8.50
Dog Bites
Our dog wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning!$8.00
Farmer Joes
Our take on the Sloppy Joe, simmered in a delicious tangy tomato sauce!$8.00
Macho Dog
One of our FarmDogs topped with shredded cheddar, salsa and diced jalapeno$8.50
Single Farm Cart Burger$8.50
Double Farm Cart Burger (Standard)$12.50
25 Dog Bite Tray$28.00OUT OF STOCK
50 Dog Bite Tray$57.00OUT OF STOCK
Bacon Mac Dog$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Flying Hawaiian$9.00
Backyard BBQ$9.00
Single Cowboy Burger$13.50OUT OF STOCK
Double Cowboy Burger$15.50OUT OF STOCK
Single Old MacDonald Burger$8.50
Double Old MacDonald Burger$12.50
Walking Tacos
Sides
Baked Potato$6.00
Spud Dog$12.50
Fries$6.00
Parm Fries$7.00
Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
Sea Salted Chips$1.75OUT OF STOCK
Sour Cream and Onion Chips$1.75OUT OF STOCK
Jalapeño Heat Chips$1.75OUT OF STOCK
Cracked Salt & Pepper Chips$1.75OUT OF STOCK
Salt & Vinegar Chips$1.75OUT OF STOCK
Mosquite BQQ Chips$1.75OUT OF STOCK
Pickle on Stick$3.00OUT OF STOCK
From the Irons
The Udder Bar
Drinks
Can Soda
Premium Soda
Boylan's Birch Beer$4.00
Boylan's Ginger Ale$4.00
Boylan's Shirley Temple$4.00
Boylan's Natural Root Beer$4.00
Boylan's Natural Cream Soda$4.00
Boylan's Orange Soda$4.00
Boylan's Black Cherry$4.00
Dr Boylan$4.00
Boylan's Grape Soda$4.00
Boylan's Cola$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Boylan's Diet Root Beer$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Boylan's Diet Cola$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Seltzer$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Farm Stand Drinks
Coffee and Tea
Sm. Coffee$2.85
Med. Coffee$3.15
Sm. Hot Tea$2.50
Med. Hot Tea$3.00
Lg. Hot Tea$3.50
Hot Cocoa$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Peppermint Mocha Hot Cocoa$4.75OUT OF STOCK
Smores Hot Cocoa$4.75OUT OF STOCK
Lg. Coffee$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Med. Cold Brew$4.90OUT OF STOCK
Lg. Cold Brew$5.05OUT OF STOCK
Sm. Decaf Coffee$2.85OUT OF STOCK
Med. Decaf Coffee$3.15OUT OF STOCK
Lg. Decaf Coffee$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Floats
1785 FarmDog Location and Hours
(609) 678-0414
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM