1785 FarmDog
Food Menu
FarmDogs
- The Orignal FarmDog
Topped the way you like it!$6.50
- The Haystack
Tangy kraut, diced onion and spicy beer mustard!$7.50
- The Spreader
Chili, shred cheddar & diced onion$9.00
- The Muck Bucket
Every darn thang we have!$9.50
- The Dilly Special
Kraut, dill relish, jalapeno mustard$8.50
- Dog Bites
Our dog wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning!$8.00
- Farmer Joes
Our take on the Sloppy Joe, simmered in a delicious tangy tomato sauce!$7.50
- Macho Dog
One of our FarmDogs topped with shredded cheddar, salsa and diced jalapeno$8.50
Walking Tacos
From the Irons
Drinks
Premium Soda
Farm Stand Drinks
Spud Dog
Spuds
1785 FarmDog Location and Hours
(609) 678-0414
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10:30AM