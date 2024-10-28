Welcome to 1785 FarmDog!
1785 FarmDog
31 South Main Street, Medford, NJ
Food Menu
FarmDogs
The Original FarmDog
Topped the way you like it!$6.50
The Haystack
Tangy kraut, diced onion and spicy beer mustard!$8.00
The Spreader
Chili, shred cheddar & diced onion$9.00
The Muck Bucket
Every darn thang we have!$9.50
The Dilly Special
Kraut, dill relish, jalapeno mustard$8.50
Farmer Joe
Our take on the Sloppy Joe, simmered in a delicious tangy tomato sauce!$8.00
Macho Dog
One of our FarmDogs topped with shredded cheddar, salsa and diced jalapeno$8.50
Bacon Mac Dog$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Rodeo Dog$9.50
Chicago Dog$9.50
Italian Dog Single$10.00
Italian Dog Double$13.50
Cubano Cart Dog$10.00
Carolina Slaw Dog$9.50
Dog Bites
Our dog wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning!$8.00
Skirt Chaser$9.75
Burgers
Additions
From the Irons
Udder Bar and Candy
Drinks
Premium Soda
Farm Stand Drinks
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
Spuds
1785 FarmDog Location and Hours
(609) 678-0414
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM