Welcome to 1785 FarmDog
Nestled in the heart of Medford, NJ, 1785 FarmDog exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. 1785 FarmDog offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
See What We're Cooking Up
Top Picks
Our farm to table menu is guaranteed to satisfy your appetite, whether you hunger for a hearty meal or simply good food prepared with love. Here are our top picks from that menu
The Spreader
Our menu's classic chili dog with home made FarmDog chili
Loaded Waffle
Our homemade Liege waffle with any of our ice creams and toppings
Lemonade
Our freshly made to order lemonade, with flavors such as blueberry, strawberry and peach