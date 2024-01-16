Welcome to 1785 FarmDog

Nestled in the heart of Medford, NJ, 1785 FarmDog exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. 1785 FarmDog offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.

  • Top Picks


    Our farm to table menu is guaranteed to satisfy your appetite, whether you hunger for a hearty meal or simply good food prepared with love. Here are our top picks from that menu

    The Spreader

    Our menu's classic chili dog with home made FarmDog chili

    Loaded Waffle

    Our homemade Liege waffle with any of our ice creams and toppings

    Lemonade

    Our freshly made to order lemonade, with flavors such as blueberry, strawberry and peach